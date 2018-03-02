NMB expands its tentacles to Kigamboni

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank PLC has officially unveiled its first branch in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, bringing the bank’s total outlets to 215 nationwide.

The branch, which was launched on Wednesday, will be the first to offer modern banking facilities in the district.

NMB managing director Ineke Bussemaker hailed the development, saying the decision was aimed at bringing banking services close to the people at Kigamboni. She added that they were motivated by the district’s active growth, which has seen expansion of major economic activities such as fishing, agriculture, local tourism and trade.

“The opening of this branch is a milestone in responding to the needs of our customers, including access to financial services,” she said.

During the event the bank also donated Sh5 million to each of the district’s primary school and health centre.

“We will be handing over building materials worth of Sh5 million to Pemba Mnazi Primary School and hospital equipment worth Sh5 million to Kigamboni health centre,” revealed Ms Bussemaker.

Further, the bank is the process of establishing business clubs in Kigamboni to provide training and networking among businessmen.

The bank’s head of Business Banking, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela, noted that NMB had established business clubs in all districts, saying the new branch would work towards ensuring entrepreneurs in the district were doing the same.

“NMB has been establishing business clubs in all districts where entrepreneurs meet and create connections. The bank also provides these clubs with training on issues such as accounts, loans and tax management,” he said.

Mr Nsekela also touted the bank’s Executive Network programme, where successful business persons shared knowledge and experience with middle and small entrepreneurs.

Kigamboni district commissioner Hashim Mgandilwa recommended that the bank’s training be based on marketing, singling it out as having been a challenge for most business persons in the area.

“I suggest that NMB business clubs be based more on where and when to find markets for products as this has been a setback to most entrepreneurs in our district,” the DC said.