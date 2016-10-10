Monday, October 10, 2016

NMB reiterates its intention to boost agriculture business

The bank’s Managing Director, Ms Ineke

The bank's Managing Director, Ms Ineke Bussemaker, said the move is aimed at joining the government's efforts to industrialization. Tanzania targets to become a middle income economy come 2015. 

The bank’s Managing Director, Ms Ineke Bussemaker, said the move is aimed at joining the government’s efforts to industrialization. Tanzania targets to become a middle income economy come 2015.

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. National Microfinance Bank (NMB) has reiterated its intention to play a crucial role in developing agribusiness, small and large businesses.

The bank’s Managing Director, Ms Ineke Bussemaker, said the move is aimed at joining the government’s efforts to industrialization. Tanzania targets to become a middle income economy come 2015.

She was speaking at a breakfast talk held at the weekend to celebrate just-ended customer service week.

The bank urged its customers to put forward suggestions on ways to improve their services.


