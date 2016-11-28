NMB takes its deposit mobilisation campaign to Arusha

By Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Over 120 business operators from the Northern Zone gathered in Arusha at the weekend to an event organized by the National Microfinance Bank Plc (NMB) as the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) listed financial entity targets corporate bodies in major cities and urban centres in its deposit mobilization campaign.

The NMB chief of wholesale banking, Mr Richard Makungwa, said the gatherings – known as NMB Executive Networks – seek to strengthen business relations between the bank and its top end business and corporate customers.

NMB Executive Network is a forum that started in 2014 by targeting major cities of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya, Morogoro, Arusha and Kilimanjaro among others.