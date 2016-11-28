Monday, November 28, 2016

NMB takes its deposit mobilisation campaign to Arusha

The NMB chief of wholesale banking, Mr Richard

The NMB chief of wholesale banking, Mr Richard Makungwa, said the gatherings – known as NMB Executive Networks – seek to strengthen business relations between the bank and its top end business and corporate customers. 

In Summary

  • The NMB chief of wholesale banking, Mr Richard Makungwa, said the gatherings – known as NMB Executive Networks – seek to strengthen business relations between the bank and its top end business and corporate customers.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Over 120 business operators from the Northern Zone gathered in Arusha at the weekend to an event organized by the National Microfinance Bank Plc (NMB) as the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) listed financial entity targets corporate bodies in major cities and urban centres in its deposit mobilization campaign.

The NMB chief of wholesale banking, Mr Richard Makungwa, said the gatherings – known as NMB Executive Networks – seek to strengthen business relations between the bank and its top end business and corporate customers.

NMB Executive Network is a forum that started in 2014 by targeting major cities of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya, Morogoro, Arusha and Kilimanjaro among others.

“With the forums, we seek to foster rewarding relationship with our business customers. With the forums, we explore business opportunities through training, capacity building and networking opportunities. The forums give us a chance to get feedback – regarding our products and services – from our customers and their segmentation,” said Mr Makungwa.

advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

Vodacom readies to float shares on DSE

Vodacom Tanzania has taken the first steps towards offloading 25 per cent of the company through

3  hours ago

New queries over officials swept aside in JPM purge

In a space of one year, Tanzanians witnessed a massive campaign geared at restoring order in the

  • News
    Zambia, Chad leaders in Dar on state visits  
  • News
    CUF yet to get Sh460m govt grant  
  • News
    ‘Student gangs’ in schools pose threat to teachers  
  • News
    Why new HIV tactic is a game-changer  