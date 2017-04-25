NMB to spend Sh1bn on community services

Dar es Salaam. The National Microfinance Bank (NMB) has set aside Sh1 billion for corporate social responsibility.
The bank defied the odds to post a profit after tax of Sh153.7 billion last year, up from Sh150.3 billion.
NMB managing director Ineke Bussemaker said here yesterday that the Sh1 billion would be spent on health, education and disaster recovery in 2017.
In line with that promise, the bank yesterday handed over a new outpatient waiting bay at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) with a capacity of 100 seats.
In 2016, NMB supported equipment worth Sh260 million to 33 hospitals.
The beneficiaries included Mpanda Chihangu, Dodoma, Nyamongo, Musoma and Handeni hospitals.
The JKCI executive director, Prof Mohamed Janabi, applauded NMB for supporting communities. “We thank you for your support. This will boost our initiatives of creating a conducive environment for our patients at this institute which has attracted people from within and outside the country.” JKCI’s vision is to become an interminably accredited institute of excellence offering affordable cardiovascular care and training. Its mission is to provide high quality affordable cardiovascular care to patients, facilitate sustainable delivery of tertiary cardiovascular care services, providing specialized and super specialized postgraduate courses in the fields of cardiovascular medicine and offering a conducive environment for internationally acclaimed cardiovascular research.