NSSF, PPF team up in sugar plant project

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Implementation of the planned Tanzania’s biggest sugar factory is gearing up as the two social security funds started preparing the land.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and PPF Pensions Fund teamed up to establish the joint sugar factory with a capacity to churn out 200,000 tonnes per year at Mkulazi area, Morogoro Region in effort to support the fifth phase government’s industrialization drive.

Two ministers visited the area at the weekend to observe the ongoing construction of the 61km road heading to the project area estimated at 63,000 acres and talk to the villagers on how they would benefit from the project.

The project is expected to open 100,000 employment opportunities at the beginning, with the number, as well as production, set to increase as the time goes on.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama visited the project in the company of Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Phillip Mpango, Morogoro RC Dr Stephen Kebwe, the area MP Mr Omari Mgumba, representatives from the company which undertakes the project, Mkulazi Holding Company as well as other government officials.

“This project is influenced by President John Magufuli’s ambition to move the industrial economy,” said Ms Mhagama.

For his part, Dr Mpango said the government has already allocated Sh17 billion in the 2016/2017 financial year for compensating residents living in the project site.

“Our target is to produce the amount of sugar that meets our domestic need and export to neighboring countries. I appeal to the youths of this area to ensure that they are in groups so that they can implement various projects related to the larger one we have and that includes producing more raw material for the factory, ‘’ he said.