Nairobi to host talks, show on EA industrialization

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Nairobi will later this month hold a forum on how to accelerate industrialization in East Africa through the academia and private sector partnership. The forum seeks to explore the status and potential in utilizing opportunities brought about by regional integration protocols of the East African Community (EAC).



The Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), the East African Business Council (EABC), the East African Development Bank (EADB) and the East African Science and Technology Commission (Easteco) will jointly organize the two-day event.



"Key themes of discussion will include science, technology and innovation as a key catalyst for transformation of the production systems and outputs", said Wilhelmina Balyagati, a spokesperson of the Kampala-based IUCEA. Themed 'The East African Common Higher Education Area; Opportunities for Industrialization through Academia-Public-Private Partnerships', the forum will take place at the Catholic University of East Africa in the Kenya capital on March 21st and 22nd.



It will take place alongside an exhibition, she said, adding that special focus will be on the contribution of medium, small and macro enterprises in the industrialization process. Also to feature in the talks will be the contribution of the education institutions, the universities in particular, in the EAC industrialization processes.

"Academic-industry linkages have become critically important at this stage when we know that the convergence between academic, public and private institutions can drive innovative development" said Prof. Alexandre Lyambambaje, the executive secretary of IUCEA.

The biennial forum was initiated by IUCEA and EABC in 2012 with the first held in Arusha followed by others in the EAC capitals. EADB and Easteco joined in partnership in 2013 and 2017 respectively.