National auditor: TPC faces weak revenue management

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Posts Corporation might be losing revenue, according to an alert by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) over its weak revenue management in its internet services unit.

It was noted that TPC does not issue EFD receipt for most of its revenue collections, which indicated that most of payment transactions are conducted on manual basis or paper receipts.

The CAG report for the financial year 2016/17 published recently showed that TPC did not perform reconciliation between Postal Global Netsmart System and Time Watcher System.

“There is no evidence that supervisors review daily cash reports submitted to the cashier with those from the daily time watcher report,” says CAG report.

My audit of the Corporation revenue noted that there is weak control over revenue generated from internet services since TPC does not maintain backups for internet time watcher system.”

CAG also noted that, there is no car park system to monitor movements, number of vehicles parked, and time spent.

Currently, TPC uses a manual register to record vehicles coming in and out. The register is not reviewed by respective PO supervisor to ensure all customers are properly billed.

“I further noted that the Corporation does not maintain a list of all parking spaces and number of lots for each car park space, and there is no policy to guide price setting for the car park,” the report says.

Furthermore, the CAG report has uncovered that there is no list of TPC rented boxes per category ,hence recognition of rental box revenue on accrual basis is not done.

Moreover, TPC policy requires a customer to pay annual Post box rental between January and March each year and if a customer has not been paid, they should be removed and rent the box given to another interested customer.