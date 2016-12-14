New Z’bar-Istanbul flights augur well for Isles tourism

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Turkish Airlines launched flights between Istanbul and Zanzibar.

The services are expected to boost tourism on the Isles.

There will be three flights a week on the Istanbul-Kilimanjaro-Zanzibar–Istanbul route, according to yesterday’s statement.

“This partnership is welcomed because it does not only open tourism opportunities between respective countries but it also creates new trade opportunities for our respective cities,” said the Zanzibar minister for Infrastructure, Communications and Transport, Mr Ali Abeid Karume.

He hopes that Turkish Airlines will attract more tourists to the Isles and also give Zanzibaris more options to make international connections.

The airline’s Boeing 737-900 with 155 passengers touched down at Zanzibar International Airport at 9.30am yesterday.

”Turkish Airlines is in the business of moving knowledge, ideas, dreams and opportunities across the world. We are here to build yet another bridge between the world and Zanzibar, a bridge that will further strengthen the brotherhood between Turkey and the wonderful people of this land,” said the airline’s chief marketing officer Ahmet Olmustur.

Following the addition of its Zanzibar route, the airline will now be flying to 293 destinations worldwide, 50 of which are in Africa.

They include Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, Nairobi, Mogadishu, Djibouti, Asmara, Addis Ababa, Kigali and Entebbe.