Saturday, January 14, 2017

New bank to enter Dar

Kinondoni District Administrative Secretary

Kinondoni District Administrative Secretary Gift Msuya (second left)  hands over medical equipment  to Mwananyamala Hospital acting medical officer, Dr  Daniel Mkungu in Dar es Salaam yesterday. The items were donated by Guaranty Trust Bank’s 26 trainee workers. PHOTO|SAID KHAMIS 

  • Guaranty Trust Bank offices will be in Kinondoni, its  managing director Jubril Adeniji said yesterday
By Janeth Mesomapya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) will officially start operating in Tanzania later  this year.

The bank offices will be in Kinondoni, its  managing director Jubril Adeniji said yesterday here. He was speaking during the handover of medical supplies Mwananyamala Hospital.

Currently, the bank has a provisional licence.

According to Mr Adeniji, the 25-year-old bank has its headquarters in Nigeria and has subsidiaries in 10 countries in West and East Africa as well as the UK.

“We’ve branches in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda and we believed our presence in East Africa won’t be complete if we don’t include Tanzania in the business,” he explained.

GTBank has started recruiting fresh university graduates.

It recently conducted a three-month training to 26  graduates from different universities who will be employed soon.

The group handed over 190 bed sheets and 2,500 pairs of surgical gloves worth Sh5.5 million) that they individually contributed and through fundraising.

The hospital’s acting medical officer in charge, Dr Daniel Mkungu, thanked the group for the donation.

“The donation will ensure safe and effective provision of services for sometime.”

A University of Dar es Salaam Bachelor of Commerce and Finance graduate, Ms Brenda Nasari, said message about the employment opportunities went viral on social media.


