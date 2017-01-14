New bank to enter Dar

By Janeth Mesomapya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) will officially start operating in Tanzania later this year.

The bank offices will be in Kinondoni, its managing director Jubril Adeniji said yesterday here. He was speaking during the handover of medical supplies Mwananyamala Hospital.

Currently, the bank has a provisional licence.

According to Mr Adeniji, the 25-year-old bank has its headquarters in Nigeria and has subsidiaries in 10 countries in West and East Africa as well as the UK.

“We’ve branches in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda and we believed our presence in East Africa won’t be complete if we don’t include Tanzania in the business,” he explained.

GTBank has started recruiting fresh university graduates.

It recently conducted a three-month training to 26 graduates from different universities who will be employed soon.

The group handed over 190 bed sheets and 2,500 pairs of surgical gloves worth Sh5.5 million) that they individually contributed and through fundraising.

The hospital’s acting medical officer in charge, Dr Daniel Mkungu, thanked the group for the donation.

“The donation will ensure safe and effective provision of services for sometime.”