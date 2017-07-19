New digital marketplace launched

All technicians, in Fundi247 platform, are vetted using government-issued identifications and customers will also be able to rate and comment about technicians’ performance. “To ensure that our customers get professional and trained technicians, we will put emphasis in these qualities and we are now working with NabakiAfrika, who are bringing their trained specialists to our platform. These partnerships are important when it comes to addressing customers’ needs. We are also finalizing agreements with Vocational Educational and Training Authority and Engineering Registration Board to bring in certified and experienced technicians and engineers” says Mr Martin Warioba, managing partner of WS Technology Consulting. To address customers’ needs, Fundi247 will also serve technicians, especially those who are struggling to expand their small and medium-sized enterprises due to various challenges in the market.