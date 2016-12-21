New insurance plan targets rural people

By Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT) and the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority have launched business case sessions here.

They are part of a countrywide campaign to attract more customers to insurance services.

Themed ‘Insurance for everyone’, the regional sessions aim at bridging the gap between the insurance industry and the rural informal segment of the economy.

According to FSDT executive director Sosthenes Kewe, efforts to develop inclusive insurance are still going on.

“These sessions are meant to help us understand and listen to the needs of users and non-users of the insurance products as well as pension funds. These sessions will enable us to find out some of the needs and constraints that our customers are facing.”

He said Iringa is the fifth region in Tanzania with the largest number of users of financial services in general and the second nationally with women who use banking services, hence a huge potential for the insurance sector and pension funds.