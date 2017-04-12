Wednesday, April 12, 2017

New project to add 200MW

In Summary

  • The generation will alleviate electricity shortages in Tanzania, which heavily relies on hydropower and lately gas.
  • Geothermal energy is derived from the earth.
Advertisement
By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz News@nationmedia.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The government plans to start exploiting geothermal power at Lake Ngozi in Mbeya in the next fiscal year.

The generation will alleviate electricity shortages in Tanzania, which heavily relies on hydropower and lately gas.

Geothermal energy is derived from the earth.

The manager planning and projects for the Tanzania Geothermal Development Company, Mr Shakiru Kajungus, told The Citizen a renewable energy forum that feasibility studies in Songwe, Mbaka Kiejo and Ngozi had been completed.

According to Mr Kajungus, 200MW of geothermal energy are expected to be generated by 2025.

Mr Kajungus said the government was working with foreign development partners to get more funds for the project.

Tanzania has 50 areas potential for generating 5,000MW of geothermal power.

advertisement

In The Headlines

1  hour ago

President Magufuli launches modern railway project

President John Magufuli has laid a foundation stone for the new 300km Standard Gauge Railway

Trump spokesman apologizes for 'insensitive' Hitler reference

White House press secretary Sean Spicer apologized Tuesday for "insensitive" remarks in which he

  • News
    Pressure piles up on kidnaps  
  • News
    Rights body condemns wave of civilian abductions, tortures  
  • News
    Unemployment rate among young people big challenge, says governor  
  • News
    3-step plan to stimulate TZ economy  