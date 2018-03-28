Nicol expected to return to DSE

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Nicol has announced an end to internal conflicts even as the investment firm readies itself for a return to the Dar bourse. CMSA principal public relations officer Charles Shirima revealed at the end of last week that, having ended long-time internal conflicts, the equity was now tying up loose ends before relisting on DSE.

Speaking to The Citizen, Core Securities Limited chief executive officer George Fumbuka confirmed the company was nearing a return to the market.

“If you remember this company was suspended from selling its shares at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, but now it’s about to return,” said the CEO. (The Citizen Reporter)

Nicol listed all its 1.6 billion shares on the DSE in 2008 and in December last year the company declared a dividend of 25 per share for its shareholders for the first time since its inception.

The chairman of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, Mr Materni Lumbanga, said recently that Nicol’s financial performance had improved in the past five years.