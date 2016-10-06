Officials trained to reach revenue collection target

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Public institutions are being equipped with skills to enable them to collect more revenue.

The aim is for the government to have Sh29.5 trillion in 2016/17.

The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) will collect Sh15.11 trillion while public agencies, departments and ministries are required to garner Sh2.7 trillion.

To attain the goal, a two-day seminar started in Dar es Salaam yesterday. TRA is sharing skills with officials from public agencies, departments and ministries on how to undertake the work.

More than 200 officials are attending the seminar.

TRA acting internal audit director Tubagile Namwenje hopes that the revenue collection target will be achieved if the officials get skills and motivation.