Oil, gas firm boss set to assume his duties

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania and East Africa-focused oil & gas company and Oslo Stock Exchange Wentworth has announced that its newly appointed managing director, Mr Eskil Jersing, will formally join the company next month.

It is anticipated that Mr Jersing, who was appointed in January, this year, will be appointed to the Board at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting, which will be held on June 27.

He is replacing Geoff Bury who stepped down from his position on April 30, this year.

Since Mr Bury resigned, Mr Bob McBean, the executive chairman, has been acting as the interim CEO.

The company also announced that payments received in April for gas sales generated from the Mnazi Bay Concession in Tanzania totalled $6.0 million net represented payment in full for two months’ gas sales.

“The company is also pleased to report that gross production volumes for April, 2018 from the Mnazi Bay gas field averaged 77 MMscf/d, continuing the strong production since the start of the year and further de-risking our 2018 gross production guidance of 65 to 75 MMscf/d,” says an announcement to shareholders,.