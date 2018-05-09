Oil prices down in Asia, equities rise

Hong Kong. Oil prices slipped in Asia on Tuesday morning from three-and-a-half-year highs as investors cautiously await Donald Trump’s Iran nuclear decision later in the day.
The US president announced in a tweet that he would make an announcement at 1800 GMT on whether or not to tear up the agreement with Tehran and reimpose painful sanctions that could cut off crude supplies. Despite being urged by world leaders to keep it in place, there is a general consensus that he will refuse to preserve the 2015 pact, fanning fears of fresh turmoil in the already tinderbox Middle East.
This -- along with an output cap by Russia and Opec, rising US demand and an improving economy -- has helped send the price of oil to highs not seen since late 2014, though profit-taking saw both main contracts retreat Tuesday. Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, there was a “perfect storm for higher prices” owing to as crude-rich Venezuela’s economic woes, which have been made worse by fresh US sanctions. (AFP)