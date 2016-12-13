Oil prices spike on deal to cut production

London. World oil prices surged yesterday after non-Opec producers struck a deal to cut output, while Europe’s main stock markets were subdued before a key Fed meeting due this week.

Indices in London, Frankfurt and Paris steadied after soaring last week when the European Central Bank decided to extended its massive quantitative easing (QE) stimulus to December 2017.

At the same time, markets are on tenterhooks before a widely-expected interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

“Markets are taking a breather after a strong run... and Fed risk this week,” City Index research director Kathleen Brooks told AFP.

“Oil is in focus, so too is central bank risk, but overall we think it is low (trading) volumes as markets wait for the Federal Reserve before piling back in -- or not, depending on the outcome.”

Oil prices surged more than two dollars per barrel after 11 non-Opec countries agreed to huge cuts in crude production, while OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia also signalled a bigger reduction in output than previously agreed.

The non-Opec oil producing nations, led by Russia, said they would pump more than half a million fewer barrels a day from next month in an effort to address a supply glut that has scythed prices over the past two years.

That gave a shot in the arm to the energy sector because rising oil prices translate into higher revenues and profits.