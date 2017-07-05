Oman delegates explores investment avenues in Tanzania

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A delegation of 20 businessmen from Oman are visiting the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) looking for possibility of investing in industries.

According to deputy chairman of Oman-Tanzania Joint Businesses Council, Mr Hamadi Yahya, the delegation also aims at cementing the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The prospect investors are interested in agriculture, health, electricity, mining, livestock and oil and gas sectors.

He said another group of delegates from Oman also visited the country last year. In addition to that, Tanzanian businessmen are expected to visit Oman in September to learn various technologies.

"We had a meeting with the minister for Trade, Industry and Investment Mr Charles Mwijage who promised to offer land for them to invest in the country and soon they will come back to foster the county's industrialisation agenda," said Mr Yahya.