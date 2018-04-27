Order on biotech firm ignored: CAG

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTZ lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The President’s directive to rescue Tanzania Biotech Products Limited from possible financial crisis, has ended up with failure to observe value for money worth of Sh3.12 billion released by the government for 26 regions, according to 2017 CAG report.

CAG said in the report that although the National Development Corporation (NDC), through Tanzania Biotech Products Ltd, distributed a total of 236,420 litres of biolarvicides worth Sh 3.12 billion to all 26 regions of Tanzania Mainland between August and November 2017, where each Council was allocated a specific number of litres of biolarvicides, over 70 per cent of all councils did not spray the killer of mosquito larva.

“From a sample of 57 councils that were visited, I have noted that only 25,609 litres have been sprayed out of 92,080 litres that were distributed, representing only 28 per cent of the total biolarvicides distributed,” reads part of the report.

A year before receiving such government support, the NDC through the public company complained of stockpiled biolarvicides that had not found buyers countrywide.

In October 2016, Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said the government was spending a lot of money on anti-malaria campaigns, treatment and mosquito nets instead of spraying biolarvicides to rid the country of malaria in the forseeable future.

as it was the case with Cuba.

However, she said, the factory should think of looking for market in other African countries as the government will be purchasing only 2.5 million litres a year.

A state-of-art biolarvicides factory that promises to wipe out the deadly malaria in the country was constructed by a Cuban firm, Entrepreneurial Group Biological and Pharmaceutical Laboratories (LABIOFAM), following former President JakayaKikwete’s state visit to Cuba in 2009, after which he assigned the National Development Corporation (NDC) to undertake the task.