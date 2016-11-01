Pharmaceutical industry under intense scrutiny

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Pharmaceutical industries in East Africa, facing competition internationally and high financing costs, coupled with older technology, will be a subject of intense discussions during a high level multi-stakeholders meeting starting in Nairobi tomorrow (Wednesday).

The event, organized by the recently-established Federation of East African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (FEAPM), is also aimed at promoting investments in the sector which is dominated by imports with local manufacturers only meeting less than 30 per cent of the medicines demand.

“There is need therefore to support the growth of the sector by engaging and addressing the concerns of the local pharmaceutical manufactures and potential investors”, said Mr Emil Nelson, the project manager of the Federation which is based in Arusha.

During the meeting, local pharmaceutical manufacturers and investors, relevant ministries and allied institutions in the East African Community (EAC) partner states will be updated on the on-going implementation of Harmonized Medicines Registration guidelines, a regional project which has been underway since 2012.

“The objective of the meeting is to develop a common and shared vision for promoting investment in the regional pharmaceutical manufacturing sector”, Mr Nelson explained, noting that if well developed the sector can contribute to industrial development and delivery of affordable and quality essential medicines.