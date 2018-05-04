Posts corporation targets making Sh5bn net profit

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Posts Corporation looks forward to generating a net profit of at least Sh5 billion before the end of the current financial year after signing new business contracts.

The corporation recorded a Sh1 billion profit in the 2016/17 financial year, which ended last June and generated Sh1.37 billion profit in the first six months of the current financial year.

The corporation chairman, Dr Harun Kondo said yesterday that it signed 94 new business contracts between January and May, this year, and that the business was progressing well despite a few challenges.

“We are doing well and this is a resulted of huge investment in the organisation, which include expansion of network and technology,” he said.

“It is true that the corporation was passing through a rough time, but we have started making profit and this year we will invest more in technology and infrastructure in postal services,” he added.

He said the corporation managed to keep records of 198 plots and 161 of them are already developed, adding that it is part of increasing efficiency.

Dr Kondo also said the government has agreed to pay a debt of Sh3.9 billion, which the postal corporation paid as pension to staffs who worked under the Tanzania Postal and Telecommunications Corporation.

Acting postmaster general and CEO Mr Hasan Mwang’ombe confirmed that before end of the current financial year (2017/18), the corporation will give a dividend to the government as the profit is expected to grow.

“We are investing a lot in door-to-door postal services and other technologies, so we are confident that this year our profit will grow from Sh1 billion to Sh5 billion and we will be in position to issue the dividend,” he said.

“Some people thought that technology could kill our business, but I can assure you that more than one million letters are passing through our offices every year,” he explained.