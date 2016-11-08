Power bills set to increase as Tanesco seeks 18pc tariff rise

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians may soon be required to dig deeper into their pockets in financing their energy bills as Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) seeks to increase power tariffs by 18.19 per cent.

In view of the tariff increase proposal, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) is expected to hold a public inquiry meeting to seek views of the public on the application.

A statement, issued by Ewura in Dar es Salaam noted yesterday that the tariff review application is made pursuant to Tanesco Tariff Adjustment Order 2016 that came into effect on April 1, this year that required the utility firm to resubmit its application for the year 2017.

“On October 4, this year, Ewura received a Tariff Review Application from the utility firm,” read the statement.

Following the application, pursuant to section 19(2)(b) of the Ewura Act, Cap (414), the regulator will meet with different stakeholders including the Government Consultative Council (GCC), Consumer Consultative Council (CCC) and the public to discuss and decide on the reasonableness of the tariff application.

The meetings for the public hearing will be held concurrently in Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha and Dodoma, on November 16 and November 23, this year. Ewura further encourages stakeholders to submit their written views on the reasonableness of the proposed tariff to the regulator’s director general.