Precision Air announces start of scheduled Kahama flights Sept 5

By Citizen Reporter

Kahama. Precision Air Services Plc will start flying to Kahama on September 5, the company announced on Monday.

The airline made the announcement when it made a successful test flight using its ATR42-500 aircraft. The statement quotes the company’s corporate affairs manager, Mr Hillary Mremi, as saying the flights will be on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Frequencies will increase depending on demand. “There will be no need for passengers from Shinyanga and Kahama to drive all the way to Mwanza to catch their flight to Dar es Salaam.