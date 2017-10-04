Precision Air eyes Serengeti flights

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Precision Air (PW) has launched a new route from Dar es Salaam to Serengeti as it seeks to get an increased share of revenues that come with tourists to the Serengeti National Park.

The PW corporate affairs manager, Mr Hillary Mremi told The Citizen yesterday that the new route was officially launched at the weekend.

“We expect to fly between the two destinations four times in a week including on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays,” he said.

According to him, Serengeti is one of the country’s famous tourist attractions but tourists were either forced to land at Arusha or Kilimanjaro before being driven to the destination.

Located in the northern part of the country, Serengeti National Park is famous for its massive annual migration of wildebeest and zebra in search of new pasture.

The herds move north from their breeding grounds in the grassy southern plains whereby in the process, they cross the marshy western corridor’s crocodile-infested Grumeti River.