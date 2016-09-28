Precision Air resumes Dar-Comoro services

Dar es Salaam. Precision Air (PW) yesterday resumed its Dar es Salaam-Comoro flights as it seeks to extend its regional operations amid a growing rivalry.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange-listed firm’s aircraft left Julius Nyerere International Airport at 10:00am yesterday and touched down at Hahaya at 11:50am, the company said in a statement yesterday.

The airline suspended its flights to Hahaya in the Comoros in 2014 when it was reviewing its strategy.

But now it feels time is ripe to resume the flights on the route that is dominated by Air Tanzania Company Limited.

Precision Air suspended its flights to Hahaya earlier in 2014 and announced to resume the flights early in August this year. “Our flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. These frequencies are designed to cater for traders, government officials and leisure travellers. Based on the market dynamics we will increase the frequency later,” the company’s commercial director, Mr Robert Owusu said.