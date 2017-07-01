Saturday, July 1, 2017

President Magufuli impressed by tax payers’ turn out

 

Speaking on Saturday the President directed Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to make arrangements, which will enable property owners, to pay tax smoothly.

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratius Kamagi dkaamgi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians response on paying property tax has impressed President John Magufuli.

Inaugurating the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) exhibitions, President Magufuli attributed the positive response was to the reasonable charges which were set by the government.

“I’m happy that the strategy has started yielding fruits. We have seen many Tanzanians flooding into banks to pay the property tax. This is impressive… it has never happened before.”

“It’s my call that TRA should make proper arrangements to attend these people who are willing to pay,” he said.

Initially, property tax was collected by local government authorities on behalf of ministry of Land Housing and Settlement Development. TRA took over the duty from the fiscal year 2016/17.

The deadline was June 30 but long queues forced TRA to exwtend the deadline to July 15, to give many people room to settle their tax areas.

