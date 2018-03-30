Price fall hurts DSE shares index

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) all share index dipped by 7.71 per cent on Wednesday to 2,363.81 points from 2,371.52 points recorded during the previous day.

The decrease of DSEI was a result of decreased share prices for cross listed companies including Acacia, Kenya Airways (KA) and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

The DSE market report has shown that share price for Acacia went down by 4.07 per cent to a closing price of Sh4,480 on Wednesday from Sh4,670 recorded during the previous day.

Kenya Airways, which recently made share restructuring, saw its share price lowered by 2.17 per cent to Sh225 on Wednesday from Sh230 recorded on Tuesday this week.

Kenya Commercial Bank share price fell by 0.88 per cent to Sh1,130 on Wednesday from Sh1,140 on Tuesday this week.

However, other cross listed companies include Jubilee Holding Limited (JHL), NMG, East African Breweries Limited gained during the period under review.

The market report shows that a total turnover of Sh22 million was recorded following the transaction of 28,131 shares traded in 21 deals.

All shares floated on Wednesday were floated by local investors by 100 per cent, while 68.18 per cent of the value was injected by local investors through buying shares, while foreign investors’ participation was 31.82 per cent of the value of all shares bought.

The report shows that Tanzania Breweries Limited transacted largest value of shares with Sh4.5 million obtained by selling 300 shares at Sh15,000 per share in three deals followed by CRDB Bank which transacted 23,720 shares valued Sh4.3 million in eight deals.

Other active counters were Vodacom Tanzania which recorded a transaction of Sh2.4 million from transacting 3,260 shares traded at Sh750 per share while Swissport recorded a turnover of Sh2.7 million after transacting 842 shares at Sh3,260 in four deals.