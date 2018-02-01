Prices in mixed trend at Pugu

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The wholesale prices for cattle were up in January when compared with December last year, while those of sheep and goats took the opposite direction.

The monthly livestock market report for January released on Wednesday by the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments showed supply trends were also different as goats and cattle dropped, while supply for sheep gained.

According to the report issued by ministry’s economist John Chassama, the supply for cattle went down by 9.2 per cent to 988 in January from 1088 supplied in December last year.

Prices for all grades for both male and female cattle went up during January, with the highest spiral recorded on female cattle grade three.

Wholesale price for female cattle grade two rose by 2.4 per cent to Sh787,500 in January from Sh769,000 in December while the price for those at grade three increased by 9.1 per cent to Sh624,500 in January from Sh613,000 of December.

The male cattle grade two which sold at Sh864,800 in December last year was sold at Sh892,000 in January, which is 3.1 per cent increase, while price for grade three increased slightly by 0.8 per cent to Sh744,000 from Sh738,000 in December.

Supply for goats slowed by 3.7 per cent to 499 in January from 518 supplied in December while the prices for all categories and grades decreased during the period under review.

The wholesale price for mature female goat grade two decreased by 4.2 per cent to Sh82,000 in January from Sh85,600 in December while grade three of similar category increased by 9.2 per cent to Sh59,000 from Sh65,000.

The wholesale price for mature male decreased by 5.1 per cent to Sh92,500 in January 2018 from Sh97,500 in December while price for grade three of similar category decreased by 3.8 per cent to Sh70,000 from Sh72,800.

However, the supply for sheep increased by 12.4 per cent to 100 from 89 in December while prices for all categories and grades went down during the period under review.