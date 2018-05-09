Prices of avocados, oranges ease as supplies rise in Dar

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prices of oranges and avocados have fallen as supply has risen, a survey by The Citizen has shown.

The survey was carried out in Dar es Salaam’s Temeke-Sterio, Buguruni, Veterinary and Kariakoo markets.

It has shown that a supply glut has depressed prices.

The wholesale price of an orange decreased from Sh200-250 at the end of March this year to between Sh70-100 on May 7.

The retail price fell from Sh250 to Sh100 during the period.

The wholesale price of a 70-kilo bag of avocados decreased from Sh60,000-65,000 on March 15 to Sh48,000-50,000 on Monday this week.

The retail price of an avocado ranges between Sh200 and Sh600, depending on size and quality of the product.

Temake-Sterio market secretary Omary Mangilile attributed the increase in supply to the start of the harvest season.

He expects more supply at the start of June.

Oranges are mainly grown in Coast Region, Morogoro and Tanga while major suppliers of avocados are Kilimanjaro and Morogoro. They are even imported from Burundi.

Oranges, and other citrus fruits, are chock-full of vitamin C. One of the roles of vitamin C is to protect cells by neutralizing free radicals.