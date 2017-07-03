Primary school pupils set to learn insurance

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTZ azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira) planning to introduce insurance learning in primary and secondary schools as a way of increasing public awareness.

Currently, studies about insurance services are only provided in colleges, particularly the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) which offers certificate, diploma, bachelor and postgraduate insurance courses.

Tira’s senior legal officer Mr Okoka Jailo told The Citizen that the government plans to adopt the National Insurance Education Strategy (NIES) which aims to build public awareness among students in all levels of education.

“The government has realized that population growth and technological changes are posing challenges to human lives and properties,” he in an interview at the ongoing Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair.

He said due to growing middle class, small entrepreneurs, farmers and other informal businesses, the need for a strong insurance sector has emerged.

He added that technological advancement in transportation, agriculture and other sectors calls for insurance services which fit the modern machines.