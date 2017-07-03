Monday, July 3, 2017

Primary school pupils set to learn insurance

In Summary

  • Currently, studies about insurance services are only provided in colleges, particularly the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) which offers certificate, diploma, bachelor and postgraduate insurance courses.
Advertisement
By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTZ azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira) planning to introduce insurance learning in primary and secondary schools as a way of increasing public awareness.

Currently, studies about insurance services are only provided in colleges, particularly the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) which offers certificate, diploma, bachelor and postgraduate insurance courses.

Tira’s senior legal officer Mr Okoka Jailo told The Citizen that the government plans to adopt the National Insurance Education Strategy (NIES) which aims to build public awareness among students in all levels of education.

“The government has realized that population growth and technological changes are posing challenges to human lives and properties,” he in an interview at the ongoing Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair.

He said due to growing middle class, small entrepreneurs, farmers and other informal businesses, the need for a strong insurance sector has emerged.

He added that technological advancement in transportation, agriculture and other sectors calls for insurance services which fit the modern machines.

“We have decided to create public awareness starting with students because we believe if those students are aware of insurance services, they will be good ambassadors to other people in their respective societies,” he noted.

advertisement

In The Headlines

JPM warns politicians against ‘reckless talk’

President John Magufuli yesterday directed police to ensure that those sympathising with suspects

1  hour ago

Fugitive ex-policeman held over car stolen from Kenya

 The police, in cooperation with their Kenyan counterparts, have arrested a former Tanzanian

  • News
    Success as Sagcot initiative expands  
  • News
    Seaweed trade booms amid concern about falling prices  
  • News
    Five-year strategic scheme launched to support SMEs  
  • News
    Scores of nomadic families impacted  