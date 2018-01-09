Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Private firm organises conferences to boost industrialisation

In Summary

Conference organisers, Mikono Speakers and Mikono Expo Group, said the first will be held in Arusha in March, then in Dar es Salaam in August and later in Dodoma.

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In line with Tanzania government’s its resolve to industrialise the economy, an exhibition firm is planning to hold three major construction expo conferences in three major cities that will bring together suppliers, manufacturers, and industry professionals in the industry.
Mikono Expo Group Africa CEO Deogratius Kilawe said that the conference held in 2017 attracted over 3,200 visitors, more than 100 businesses exhibited and many major house builders and contractors attended.
“The conference in Arusha will showcase the latest building materials and construction equipment from 14 countries,” he said.
He said both government and the private sector will have an opportunity to see how these products and technologies from the country and other countries can be used to further improve and strengthen the country’s various structures and infrastructures.

