Probe into suspected Sh48bn wharfage theft yet to end: PS

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Investigations into whether Sh48.4 billion wharfage fees were stolen at the Dar es Salaam Port are yet to be completed.

A team to probe into the matter was launched six months ago.

Transport permanent secretary Leonard Chamuriho told The Citizen that the matter was still being handled by police and the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) board. “Preliminary investigations have established that there were elements of criminality and police are still investigating the matter before further action is taken.”

He said police were investigating some TPA officials on suspicion of being involved in fraud and the new board was taking disciplinary measures against other staff.

When police compete procedures, the suspects will be taken to court to face criminal charges.

In March, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa ordered investigations into possible theft of wharfage fees paid by Dar es Salaam Port users and

legal action be taken against the suspects.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive during a meeting with representatives of TPA, CRDB Bank, Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association and offices of the