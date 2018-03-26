Puma for school infrastructure improvement

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Foundation has partnered with FIA Foundation to improve the infrastructure at schools in 10 African countries including Tanzania.

Apart of Tanzania, other countries that will benefit with the project are Benin, Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, and Zambia.

The three-year project started last year and so far, various schools have benefitted.

Specifically, the project seeks to curb road accidents involving primary school students in the country.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary affairs, Labour, Employment, Youths and Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama launched the project in Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

The infrastructure improvement specifically involves painting the pedestrian walkways, putting chain bollards, road safety murals, pedestrian gates, road signs, concrete slabs, painting zebra crossings, painting speed humps and conducting safety training to all school children.

The idea was conceived last year with the Puma Energy Tanzania Limited general manager, Mr Phillipe Corsaletti, saying the company has improved Mpakani Primary School and this year it would start with Mikumi and Mzimuni primary schools.

Speaking during the official launch of the event last week, Mr Corsaletti said road safety remained the company’s number one priority in corporate social responsibility.

“We have decided to take special focus on the primary school children knowing that they are the most exposed to risks of road traffic incidents and to mitigate the risks we have decided to improve the road infrastructure,” said Mr Corsaletti.

He said road safety cannot be achieved without having safe infrastructure. This, he said, was why Puma Energy identified the improving of infrastructure at schools as a key priority.

“The aim is to alert drivers to the presence of school children and forcing them to reduce speeds or stop in order to allow the children cross the road safely.

Mr Corsaletti explained that Puma Energy Tanzania Ltd put in place the Child Road Safety Programme since 2013 in collaboration with Amend, and road safety is the company flagship.

“We have conducted training in 47 primary schools in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Geita and Kilimanjaro regions covering 60,000 schoolchildren. We have improved infrastructure around the schools and painted road safety murals aiming to educate the drivers. Also, we have run the road safety drawing competitions which have been extremely successful,” he said.

“It is good to have a nice infrastructure but without educating our children we are not going to get the expected results and this is why it is our duty to train them on road safety awareness. This is our first priority,” Mr Corsaletti stressed.

He further promised that the company will continue investing on road safety awareness campaigns and he would ensure that this remains one of key priority.

“We will also continue to work closely with various authorities including traffic police, municipal officials and teachers by working hand in hand together making sure that road safety is transferred to our children, by ensuring that road safety awareness is raised,’’ he said.