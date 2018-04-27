Puma proud of refueling Emirates jetliner

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Oil Marketer, Puma Energy Tanzania, is proud of refueling an Emirates Airbus A380 jetliner, the largest passenger aircraft to have ever landed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), saying the incident has proven its technical capacity to meet fuel needs of The company’s aviation operations manager, Mr Raymond Tungaraza said, the move also shows that Tanzania is capable of handling the fuel needs of big aircraft that land at JNIA. the largest planes in the world.

“The capacity to efficiently refuel the largest passenger aircraft in the world like we did on Wednesday will attract other airlines to consider operating the Dar es Salaam route, especially at this time when the government is streamlining the aviation sector,” said Mr Tungaraza.

The company recently completed the extension of an existing hydrant jet fuel system at the JNIA that would easily meet demand for aviation fuel supply that is expected to grow once the expansion of Terminal III is completed.

The hydrant system came in handy on Wednesday this week when Puma Energy was called upon to refuel an Emirates Airbus A380 jetliner, which landed at the JNIA on Tuesday after it diverted from its Dubai-Mauritius route due to bad weather with 475 passengers on board.

The company’s JNIA depot manager, Mr Mohammed Ngayahika said Puma Energy employed the company’s new Hydrant Dispenser, AVT 41, equipped with filter water separator fuel filtration system and manned by AFGUARD water sensor technology. “This equipment pushed up to 2,800 litres per minute, refueling the aircraft with a total of 98,709 litres of Jet A1 fuel,” said Mr Ngayahika.

Mr Ngayahika said the new Hydrant Dispenser makes Puma Energy the only oil marketer in the country capable of refueling large aircraft with Jet A1 Fuel efficiently and at high speed while adhering to international aviation safety standards.