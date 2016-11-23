Quality woes hit TZ spice exports

By Ludger Kasumuni and Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. East African countries are unable to tap opportunities of the European spice market due to a number of challenges such as failure to meet European quality standards and satisfy export orders.

The head of the EU trade mission to Tanzania, Mr Willem Van Noort, said while global spice trade was rising at eight per cent, exports from East Africa were extremely low.

He was speaking about the EU spices and herbs trade mission to Tanzania in the city yesterday,

“One of the mission’s objectives is to improve the capacity of Tanzania’s smallholder farmers to add value in the spice’s value chain through improving quality standards.” Other objectives are to enable smallholder farmers to access the East African spice market which is tightly controlled by the middlemen who exploit them and to improve financing facility for spice farming and trading.