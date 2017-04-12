Readers, writers to enjoy new eboook app

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tigo Tanzania and Jackson Group have launched a new ebook application.

The aim is to provide books -- audio and visual – to readers.

It also hopes that the Kitabu App will also enable authors to sell and monitor their book sales via their mobile phones, using the Tigo 4G LTE network.

The application is expected to transform the way Tanzanians perceive the tenets of reading against a backdrop of the widely-held stereotypes associated with the citizens’ ‘poor reading culture.

Tigo corporate communications manager Woinde Shisael said here yesterday: “We believe that this app will stimulate interest in reading. Many of our customers use phones to chat with friends and family members. Through Kitabu App, provide an ideal platform to authors, illustrators and general readers through their mobile phones.”

Jackson Group director Kelvin Twissa said: “We believe by getting more content onto our growing catalogue we can revolutionise content distribution across the country and bring back the joy of reading to Tanzanians. Education is one of our key focuses, hence we are building partnerships and calling for more educational institutions to load their content, saving on printing and distribution of books.”