Realisation of industrial economy rests on PPP, says CTI

The Confederation of Tanzania Industry (CTI) said yesterday that its members were determined to industrialise Tanzania, noting, however, that the realisation of the dream rested on a partnership between the public and private sectors.

To achieve the industrialisation goal - which forms the main premise of the Second Five-Year Development Plan (the FYDP2, which runs between 2016/17 and 2010/21) – needs to carefully examine the role that the manufacturing sector has had during in the past decade or so.

For instance, CTI says in its statement that it was due to the government’s strategies – as implemented under the FYDP 1, which ran between 2011/12 and 2015/16 – that enabled Tanzania’s economy to steadily grow at 7 per cent.

During that period, the manufacturing sector contributed an average of 6.25 per cent to the GDP per year.

“On the other hand, the average growth rate of the manufacturing sector has been 7.27 per cent, which is below the growth rate of 8-10 per cent stated in the FYDP I,” a statement reads, noting that under the FYDP I, the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP averages of 5.2 per cent.

This is far below the 15 per cent that is necessary to set the country on the right perspective to become a middle-income country with industrial sector taking a leading role.

It is CTI members’ view that both the public and private sectors will work on the challenges encountered during the FYDP I so as to make the FYDP 2 a success.

CTI members are impressed that the FYDP 2 is itself themed: “Nurturing industrialization for economic transformation and human development”.

Under the FYDP II, the private sector has not only been earmarked as a source of finance through public private partnerships (PPPs), but also as the actual driver of industrialization.

This comes at a time when CTI is conducting its President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards (PMAYA) for the 12th year tomorrow (Saturday).

The body believes that with industrialisation high on the government’s development agenda, the PMAYA offers both the public and private sectors a chance to reflect on the competition’s achievements.

Incepted in 2005, PMAYA aims at paying tribute and also recognizing the pertinent role of the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy.

It is understandable that whenever there are competitions, there is a likelihood of improving products/services by the providers. This explains another objective of PMAYA. It aims at raising the standard of business practices and promoting sound corporate governance.

The CTI members have been using PMAYA, not only to take stock and acknowledge the importance of technology advancement in the industrial sector, but also to enhance competitiveness in the sector.

This has had great impact on production of quality goods and services as well as promotion of national export.

Under this year’s theme ‘Buy Tanzania’s product, build Tanzania Economy’, yet improvements have been at the centre of the PMAYA Competition.

Unlike last year, this time around 40 plus CTI members have been able to compete amongst themselves as well as with the non-members.

The inclusion of non-members into the competition has increased stiffness of the rivalry among all competitors. Likewise, for the first time, a new category of best users of energy are to be awarded under Energy Efficiency Category, thanks to the Germany Development Cooperation (GIZ) and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA)’s efforts and readiness to partner with CTI for offering this separate award.

As in any other competition, the underlining principle as well as expectation is to win. Hence, knowing the criteria that are used to gauge the winners is of paramount.

Industry’s performance indicator is one of the criteria, and this is further broken into six sub-criteria. These include economic performance; technological performance; export performance; health and safety performance; corporate and social responsibility and benefit to the community. Economic performance gauges the annual sales turnover, production output, company profitability and its contribution to the government revenue.

Technologically, the assessors look for the technological improvement and the use of modern technology in the production processes, cleaner production techniques, environmental management as well as energy efficiency among others.

Export performance assesses the increase or decrease of the value of their exports while human capita development looks at the contribution to various employees; social services including staff welfare and training.

The corporate social responsibility assesses the activities of the organization on how it improves the welfare of the societies in which it operates.

On the other hand, for a competitor to become an overall winner he has to score satisfactorily in five key issues which are gauged. These include whether an industry’s employees make up 30 percent women and efficient affluent treatment to reduce industrial discharges to the environment.

Also PMAYA overall winner is assessed on whether it has harmonious labour relations and whether it continuously develops company human resources as well as adherence to approved TBS standards and any other recognized standards by the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

Furthermore, the industries are examined on their use of local inputs and provision of inputs to other local manufacturers or businesses as an important criterion for forward and backwards linkages.