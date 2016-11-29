Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Reform EPZA to reduce bureaucracy: researcher

In Summary

  • An independent researcher, who was commissioned by Repoa, Prof Carol Newman, said here yesterday that the research she has conducted on the EPZA setup has established that the firms that operate under the SEZ were underperforming largely due to red tape.
By Rosemary Mirondo @maikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A researcher has advised the government to review the management of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) to reducing bureaucracy for firms located in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

“SEZ is significantly underperforming in terms of investments, exports and job creation…. there is limitation in the coordination and organization of SEZ in the firms located in the zones and are overly burdened with red tape and bureaucratic procedures that add significantly to their cost structure and reduce their competitiveness,” she told participants during a Repoa meeting on: ‘Transformation for Growth, Employment and Poverty Reduction’.

She noted that the government needs to remove the bureaucratic requirements and restrictions.

It should also assist such firms with infrastructure facilities that are conducive to growth of businesses.

