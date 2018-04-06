Researchers now identify how liver stem cells cause cancer

Washington. Liver stem cells that express high levels of telomerase, a protein often associated with resistance to aging, act in mice to regenerate the organ during normal cellular turnover or tissue damage, according to a study by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

The study, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, revealed that those cells were distributed throughout the liver’s lobes, enabling it to quickly repair itself regardless of the location of the damage.

“It’s critical to understand the cellular mechanism by which the liver renews itself,” said Steven Artandi, a professor of medicine. “We’ve found that these rare, proliferating cells are spread throughout the organ, and that they are necessary to enable the liver to replace damaged cells.”

According to Artandi, the paper’s senior author, understanding the liver’s remarkable capacity for repair and regeneration is a key step in understanding what happens when the organ ceases to function properly, such as in cases of cirrhosis or liver cancer.

“We believe that it is also likely that these cells could give rise to liver cancers when their regulation goes awry,” Artandi said.

The liver’s cells, called hepatocytes, work to filter and remove toxins from the blood. The liver is unique among organs in its ability to fully regenerate from as little as 25 per cent of its original mass.

Artandi’s team targeted telomerase expression as a marker to identify the subset of cells responsible for regenerating the liver during normal turnover. They believe those cells could also serve as the cell of origin for liver cancer.

Telomerase is a protein complex that “tops off” the ends of chromosomes after DNA replication. The progressive shortening of telomeres serves as a kind of molecular clock that limits the cells’, and, some believe, an organism’s, life span.

However, stem cells and some cancer cells make enough telomerase to keep their telomeres from shortening, effectively stopping the aging clock and allowing a seemingly unlimited number of cell divisions.(Xhinua)