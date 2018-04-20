Rice prices climb as transport costs rise

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Rising transport costs due to poor road conditions have caused consumers to dig deeper into their pockets to meet their food needs.

A random survey conducted by The Citizen in different markets in the city found out that the price of food commodities has been climbing, particularly that of rice, both retail and wholesale.

The survey found out that wholesale prices for a 100-kilo bag of rice shot up to Sh220,000 as at April 16 from Sh160,000 recorded on April 10, this year.

This has also increased the retail prices to Sh3,000 from a maximum of Sh2,800 per kilo.

Wholesalers attributed the increase to rising transport costs resulting from poor infrastructures as a result of the ongoing rains in different parts of the country.

Mr Idris Makengwa, a retailer and wholesaler of grains, including rice at Kisutu Market in Dar es Salam says transport costs have increased due to rains.

“There is a slight increase in transport costs which has been influenced by rains,” he said.

“Most of our rice originates from upcountry, especially Kyela District, Mbeya Region. Roads have been damaged, transporters have hiked the cost, that is the reason,” he said.

Mr Makengwa also said he is also receiving rice from both Morogoro, Shinyanga and Mbeya but climate was not conducive for smooth transport to Dar es Salaam.

The Bank of Tanzania Monthly Economic Review for February this year shows that the price of rice climbed by 18.9 per cent between January last year and January this year.