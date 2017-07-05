Risk fears torpedo $55m mining deal

By Citizen Reporter and Agencies @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Sovereign risk fears in Tanzania have torpedoed a $55 million takeover bid for Ian Middlemas’ Cradle Resources and forced a swag of other Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed companies into trading halts on Monday.

According to The West Australian daily newspaper, Cradle advised that a deal under which its joint venture partner, private equity-backed Tremont Investment, would acquire the company had been terminated.

Tremont had sought the takeover to get full control of the Panda Hill niobium project in Tanzania but was spooked by proposed legislative changes around mining being debated in the country’s Parliament this week. The changes would allow the government to tear-up and renegotiate agreements it had with mining companies.

Another clause in the proposals appear to give the Tanzanian government a free-carried 16 per cent stake in mining companies as well as the option to acquire up to a 50 per cent stake. Cradle conceded the proposed changes, if passed without amendments, could impact its Panda Hill project.