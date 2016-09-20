By Moremi Marwa moremi@dse.co.tz

On some of my recent columns I have been encouraging enterprises, real estate developers, local governments, the central government (mainly through privatization and implementing legislative actions) to use the local capital market to raise long term capital through equity and debt instruments for the purpose of financing their growth and development, improving the welfare of our people, and achieving financial and economic empowerment through ownership of companies and projects in some key sectors of our economy.

For commercial and community banks (either privately owned, publicly owned or those owned by the government), capital inadequacy or lack of long term funding sources or because of maturity mismatch challenges have been some of the key reasons hindering their lending capacity to key productive sectors of our economy, especially those with a long term view, such as real estate development, agriculture sector, manufacturing and projects that requires long term financing .

Such a situation cement further to what has been the key embedded structural challenge on the role of commercial banks in financing long term development projects. I know this challenges have been addressed by individual banks in one way or the other, but accessing such from the capital market has not been one of their favourite approaches. As it is, commercial banks are such a dominant element in our present financial system, and therefore there has been a natural tendency and debate to assume that commercial banks must carry the major responsibility for delivering even the long term financing to projects and sectors that requires long term financing; in reality commercial banks by their nature and business model are either relatively poorly equipped to take such role or do not necessarily have the capacity to do that.

And, the central, even though not the only explanation, is that commercial banks typically have high level of dependence on mobilising deposit (usually short term) from retail/private individuals and corporate organizations or institutions who have surplus funds, for on-lending to those in need of financing, being the government, business enterprises or private individuals. Since most of these deposits are normally held with banks for a relatively short-term period of time, there can be an argument that banks may need to make a significant maturity transformation for them to be able to provide lending facilities for long term enterprises and projects. This, and other explanations confirm that the difficulties that banks face in transforming substantial proportions of their available funds into longer term lending are structural and deep-seated. I understand that this will not be a relatively easy task and the risk that banks potentially perceive in making the maturity transformation will vary over time as will the actual proportion of such transformation that banks will regard as prudent and acceptable.

So, commercial banks structurally, and by their nature and business model are meant to solve the short (and to some extent medium) term financing challenges in the economy. Long-term development projects are usually left to be financed by development banks, private equity funds or by accessing long-term funds whose source includes issuance of securities (shares or bonds) to the public investors (retail and institutions) followed by listing those securities into the stock market to enable easy and efficient exit and the liquidity creation.

I understand that there is a no simple or one dimension solution that will timely facilitate engaging commercial banks with significantly financing long term development projects and/or in such sectors that requires long term capital but the extent of deposit-loan maturity mismatch and capital inadequacy recent voices has been, looking for financing options that will enable banks to lend long to some of these sectors and projects would be one the preferred approaches. It is been common for banks, for example those with government ownership requesting, time and time again, for the government’s recapitalization, others have gone to their shareholders (normally a handful, for privately owned banks) for recapitalization through rights issuances, others (especially international banks operating in our local market) have gone to their parent companies seeking for recapitalization and even others have gone into International development financing institutions seeking long term debt financing for on lending to long term projects. But what has been less observed is for banks to seek approvals from their shareholders to access public money via issuance of shares and bonds.

Having observed this trend, sometimes engaged in these debates and given my understanding of the extent to which the local capital market can offer or unleash its potential, I am propelled to say something.

About 30 percent of commercial banks in Kenya are listed into their local stock market — the Nairobi Securities Exchange. These banks do regularly use the capital market for taping in new capital whenever needs arises – they use rights shares issuances, they use corporate bonds (which is accepted by central banks as tier II capital) that then enable them to lend long term into sectors such as real estates, manufacturing, agro-processing light industries, even in commercial agriculture. Over 30 precent of banks in Ghana are also listed into their local Exchange. More than 70 percent of commercial banks in Nigeria are listed in the local exchange and benefits through various capital raising options that are provided listed companies. Over 80 percent of commercial banks in Sri-Lanka are listed into the local stock market, and so the list goes. In the opposite, our market is predominantly a private banking system where private banks, we have over 50 commercial banks, but less than 10 percent of them are listed in our local market.

As is, banks, like other business enterprises or public institutions may use the stock market for capital raising. They can increase their equity investors base, allowing these banks an access to better priced efficient capital in case of future expansions and growth from a pool of wider and diversified group of investors – this availability of future funds will be enhanced, as a rights shares issue may be used to secure further equity if the need arises; the stock market makes it easier and less costly to obtain other forms of finance i.e. issuance of corporate bonds (which qualifies as Tier II or Supplementary Capital for banks); capital raising, listing and using the stock market provides for an efficient and effective basis for the valuation of the bank’s investment; it also enables implementation of share incentive schemes that may result in a significant improvement of the motivation of its staff and management -- listing into the stock market makes such a scheme more attractive to employees, there is also an enhanced status brought about by a listing favorably affect relations with banks, suppliers, customers and the Government, improve in corporate governance there are tax incentives for being listed to the company and to investors in the company and other many benefits.