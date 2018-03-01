SA firm targets Tanzanian market for new car technologies

Dar es Salaam. The South Africa-based Jaguar Company has spread new car technologies for reduced fuel consumption, efficient use of gear boxes – and entertainment – to almost all African countries, including Tanzania.

A recent press release from Jaguar-South Africa to mass media organs says‘E-Pace’ went on sale from February 16 this year in all African countries except Mozambique, Senegal and the Ivory Coast.

“The ‘Jaguar E-PACE’ is wired for modern life in-car technology. It will also be available with Jaguar-Land Rover’s range of powerful, efficient ingenium engines, as well as innovative new driveline,” the statement says – adding that “every E-PACE features the latest generation of Jaguar’s ‘Touch Pro’ infotainment system as standard.

“Natural voice control technology, a 10-inch touchscreen interface and a customizable home screen make interactions with the system quick, simple and highly intuitive,” the statement waxes lyrical.

“The 21:9 super-wide format display includes multi-tasking functionality, allowing media to be shown on the main screen, while a side panel can show navigation data. This powerful infotainment system is also available with a choice of two premium audio systems developed with ‘Meridian,’ including an advanced ‘825W Surround Sound’ system boasting 15 speakers,” the statement claims.

An Independent motor vehicle technician, Mr SaleheNyunza, told The Citizenin Dar es Salaam yesterday that “such technology is suitable for business trucks as their owners would reap more gains in terms of reduced running costs.

“For the transport business – especially the use of lorries that transfer cargo from ports to end-users, such kind of technology is very useful as it reduces vehicle maintenance costs,” Nyunza stressed.

The Jaguar statement also claims that “customers can additionally select a 12.3-inch full-colour digital TFT (‘thin-film-transistor’) instrument panel with the ability to tailor the display to show different kinds of information, including satellite navigation mapping.

“It is fully-equipped to integrate with the digital lifestyles of modern families. A total of up to four 12-volt charging points and five universal serial bus (USB) connections are available throughout the cabin – thus ensuring that mobile devices can always be powered.”

For customers who want the ultimate efficiency, the statement says, 110kW ingenium diesel engine model returns fuel consumption of only 5.6 litres per 100km travelled – and carbon dioxide emissions of 147g/km.