STOCKS & MARKETS: Stocks dip on post-festive trading

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover plunged by 84.8 per cent a day after Boxing Day compared with last week’s close.

DSE market reports show that the turnover fell to Sh15 million on Wednesday from Sh101.15 million recorded last Friday.

According to the reports, number of shares traded also fell to 66,635. They were traded in 14 deals on Wednesday, a fall from 570,142 shares in 27 deals last Friday.

CRDB topped the market with a total turnover of Sh9.6 million recorded from 60,000 shares traded on two deals.

The market report shows that the second most traded shares were of DSE Plc, which recorded a turnover of Sh2.3 million from 3,000 shares traded in one deal.

Other active counters during the reviewed day were DCB, TCC, TPCC, Mwalimu Commercial Bank and NMB Bank.

However, there was no presence of foreign investors as the market was dominated by the domestic ones.

The local investors participated by 100 per cent in both selling and buying.

The report shows that the DSE All shares index (DSEI) improved by 5.54 per cent to 2,394.65 points on Wednesday from 2,389.11 recorded during the previous week’s close.

The improvement of the overall shares index was due to an increase of Acacia share price by 2.28 per cent to Sh5,840 from Sh5,710 recorded during last week’s close.

Prices for other companies’ shares, including cross listed and locally listed, were flat during the period under review.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI), which measures the performance of local companies remained flat at 3,919.25 points during the aforementioned period.