Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Saba Saba starts with low turnout

In Summary

  • Only a handful of pavilions were open, while others were still undergoing construction and decoration.
  • The Citizen witnessed exhibitors from various local and international companies putting final touches to their pavilions.
Advertisement
By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba, kicked off on Wednesday with many pavilions still closed.

Only a handful of pavilions were open, while others were still undergoing construction and decoration.

The Citizen witnessed exhibitors from various local and international companies putting final touches to their pavilions.

"We are still decorating the pavilion, and our client has directed us to complete the work by tomorrow," said Mr John Kasinda, who was working at the Ministry of Finance and Planning pavilion.

He said the delays had been caused by some exhibitors thinking that it was too early to open their pavilions.

advertisement

In The Headlines

100 people charged over poaching since 2014

The government has taken 100 people to court and fined them a total of Sh1.1 billion for poaching

25 minutes ago

President Magufuli meets power experts from Ethiopia

President John Magufuli Wednesday met a delegation of electricity and dam construction experts

  • News
    Govt directs audit of all water projects in the country by July 20  
  • News
    Return of dinosaurs’ remains from Germany not profitable, govt says  
  • News
    CUF row: Seif faction vows to sue Rita  
  • News
    Hope for Tanzania’s 50,000 seafarers as Parliament ratifies international laws  