Saba Saba starts with low turnout

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba, kicked off on Wednesday with many pavilions still closed.

Only a handful of pavilions were open, while others were still undergoing construction and decoration.

The Citizen witnessed exhibitors from various local and international companies putting final touches to their pavilions.

"We are still decorating the pavilion, and our client has directed us to complete the work by tomorrow," said Mr John Kasinda, who was working at the Ministry of Finance and Planning pavilion.