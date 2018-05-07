Sale of Air India fails to take off

“Conditions put forth by the government with regards to debt and employee costs are restrictive and have put off investors,” aviation expert Amrit Pandurangi told AFP. “The government needs to address the concerns of the private investors if the stake sale is to move forward,” the independent analyst added. Air India, founded in 1932, was once the country’s monopoly airline, known affectionately as the “Maharaja of the skies”. But it has been haemorrhaging money for years as it has slowly lost market share to low-cost private players in one of the world’s fastest-growing airline markets. Successive governments pumped in billions of dollars to keep it afloat before Modi’s cabinet last year gave the go-ahead to start the process of selling the flagship carrier. The government wants to sell a 76 per cent stake in the 86-year-old airline and offload $5.1 billion of its debt in what would be one of India’s biggest ever divestments. (AFP)