Samsung Galax 7 confusion reigns in TZ

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 may be officially dead and customers in the US, Europe, China and elsewhere instructed to return the phones to the sales agents, but the company’s Tanzania office says they are yet to be given any directives from head office on how to replace or refund Tanzania-based customers. Samsung did not launched the Galaxy Note 7 in the Tanzanian market but there were Tanzanians and other residents who had bought it overseas.

An official with Samsung who asked for anonymity because he is not the spokesperson of Samsung Tanzania, said the company had already started collecting information from its clients who possess the gadget while waiting for further instructions.

The official stressed that the company has been advising their clients with the gadget to submit their EMEI number, full names and phone numbers they use in the devices.

“We take this information to put in our database as we await further directives,” said the official. He added that their clients have been asked to stay with the gadgets until further notice in case of any directives from Head Office.

The Citizen understands that a mission from the Samsung East Africa office based in Nairobi had come and held meetings with the Tanzania staff yesterday to deliberate on the issue. The meetings are expected to continue today.