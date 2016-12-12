Monday, December 12, 2016

Samsung to obsolete Galaxy Note 7 with software update

 

In Summary

  • The update will start on December 19 to prevent batteries of Note 7 from charging and actually turn the electronic products into bricks. According to Samsung, 93 per cent of Note 7 owners have returned their devices in the United States because of fire catching and exploding accidents.
Seoul. Samsung decided at the weekend to render a software update to stop the remaining Galaxy Note 7 phones from working for safety concerns.

The update will start on December 19 to prevent batteries of Note 7 from charging and actually turn the electronic products into bricks. According to Samsung, 93 per cent of Note 7 owners have returned their devices in the United States because of fire catching and exploding accidents.

As the phone was banned globally by many airlines, Samsung even opened stalls at airports for Note 7 owners to return their phones and get refunds before boarding their flights. (AFP)


