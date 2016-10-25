Scottish mission arrives on trade visit

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A delegation of 10 British higher education and training providers arrived in Dar es Salaam yesterday for a two-day trade mission, the British High Commission said yesterday.

Led by Scottish Development International, the team will also go to Mozambique, the statement, compiled by the British High Commission Press and Public Affairs Department, said.

“The mission is focusing on education and technical training within the oil and gas sector and is Scottish Development International’s third mission to Tanzania following successful trips in 2014 and 2015,” the statement reads.

The objective of the mission is to gain an insight into the sector as it stands, and to strengthen and form new partnerships with institutions and businesses in Tanzania to work together on future opportunities.

Oil and Gas is a key part of Tanzania’s energy policy and vital to support the Government’s wider industrial strategy. The development of the sector will not only bring direct job creation but also employment within the wider supply chain, further strengthening Tanzania’s overall economic growth.