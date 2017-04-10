By Alais Mwasha

Following the presentation of the 2017/18 Budget Framework by the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango in Dodoma last week, it is evident that the Budgeting process for the coming fiscal year is now at the final stages.

As we all know, the budgeting process normally begins very early by inviting various stakeholders to participate in the process by submitting their proposals and recommendations to a task force team for review and analysis.

The motive behind inviting the participation of various players is to ensure that the taxation system provides for an environment that nurtures economic growth. It seeks increase the tax base, strengthen tax administration and tax collection procedures as well as control tax evasion.

As of now, various stakeholders have already presented their proposed reforms which - in one way or another - have an impact in their businesses or investments in Tanzania.

One of the stakeholders who presented a proposal for reforms to the taskforce team this year is the association of private security companies known as Tanzania Security Industry Association, which has over 700 registered companies as its members.

The origin of the proposed tax reform started from the amendments brought by the Finance Act, 2016 in which a provision of private security was classified as professional service and thus exposing it to a 5 per cent withholding tax deduction to providers of Security services.

This requirement has had several negative outcomes on operators.

Firstly, the provision of private security guards by all security companies in Tanzania is an outsourced type of sector where its employees (guards) could as well be on the employees of its customers. Due to this reason, 80 per cent of the revenue earned by the security companies covers direct salaries, transportation and uniforms for the guards.

Due to this, the companies are typically left with less than 20 per cent of their revenue earned to cover for other fixed and variable overheads not limited to statutory dues such as Skills and Development Levy, City Service Levy, employer’s Social Security Contributions

Based on the above fact, the 5 per cent withholding tax deduction onsecuritycompanies has a significant negative impact to their cash flow since the tax erodes significant portion of their income and margin.

Secondly, unlike other types of professional services, guarding is labour intensive. Therefore, any reform affecting the company’s operations and cash flow has an elastic impact to the work force of the companies since salaries constitute a major part of the expenses of the company.

As a means for keeping a company operational, a security company opts to reduce its workforce, there will lead to a negative impact to the Government in terms of other taxes such as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Skills and Development Levy (SDL).

Apart from provision of consultancy services, security guarding do not meet the literal meaning of “professional service” since the reality of the matter is that the process of training and enrollment of guards who render the service does not require special or intensive training or knowledge as compared to other types of service listed in the Finance Act, 2016.

The maximum training period required to train guards for most companies range from two to three weeks. For all remaining types of services listed in the 2016 Finance Act, not limited to legal, architectural, engineering, accounting, medical, artistic, survey require a minimum training or study of three years. Considering the duration of the study or training required for other types of expertise, it is clear thatthe provision of private security services using guards cannot be compared with other types of services and therefore should not be treated as professional services chargeable to 5 per cent withholding tax obligation.

The requirement of deducting 5 per cent withholding tax has been operational for less than one year but most security companies have already experienced increased withholding tax credit (receivable) position due to the fact that the amount of withholding tax deducted by customers is more than the corporate tax liability payable at the end of the year. Corporate tax is 30 per cent.

It is likely that most of the companies will continue to be faced with severe cash flow constrains and struggle to meet their expenditures/obligations. This may lead to mass employee layoffs by financially strapped security firms hence the need for an immediate action hopefully in the proposed 2017/18 tax reforms.

It is projected that an exclusion of withholding tax on private security services will provide relief to security companies and encourage additional employment while sustaining the current work force currently ranging between 400,000 to 600,000 guards who are paying their monthly payroll taxes.